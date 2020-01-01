LA Chocolat Pre-Roll
by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)Write a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
- at ReLeaf Shop
- Closed until 3:00 PM
- 49.0 miles away
Also at 1 other store nearby
About this product
LA Chocolat Pre-Roll by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
LA Chocolat
LA Chocolate, bred by DNA Genetics, is a 60/40 indica-dominant strain parented by their cherished LA Confidential indica and Chocolope sativa. This power-couple collectively passes on the best of their qualities: thick resin production, heavy yields, and a sweet, earthy aroma of chocolate and coffee. Its soothing physical effects sink through the body, keeping you relaxed while kindling the appetite.