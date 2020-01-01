Space Bomb Cartridge
Space Bomb
This clone-only cross of Tiny Bomb and Space Queen comes from TGA Seeds. The award-winning Space Bomb will produce beautiful lime green buds with orange throughout. Buds have a fruit candy smell with a little bit of that sweet-rot smell and come potent and covered in trichomes.