About this product
The goal of Bliss is to create balanced mood. This blend supports relieving the effects of anxiety and depression, while putting a little “pep in your step.” Bliss contains essential cannabinoids that work to regulate moods.The terpene blend has relaxing properties, targets both anxiety and depression through the CB-2 receptor of the ECS and bright notes that cause energizing effects.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Gloriblends
Glori Blends provides the highest quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oil products available, delivered right to your door. With so many choices available, it can be difficult to decide which one is right for you, let us help. Try Glori Blends and you will see. Experience it for yourself.