About this product

This 500mg high quality hemp oil tincture for our furry friends is potent. A little goes a long way. The Calming Drops support with your pets mood, energy, and anxiousness. From being a passenger in a vehicle anxiety to supporting with replenishing that youthful gait this formula can assist. An antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent to help our pets well-being while they provide us with all that unconditional love. Developed initially for a Glori Blends employee’s dogs that had severe anxiety while driving in the car. They are now both able to drive from the West Coast to the East Coast of Florida with no pacing, panting, and shaking. A complete success story For Bula and Charlie!