Daily was created to support everyone on a day-to-day basis. This tincture offers an earthy, woodsy flavor and 500mg of ethanol extracted whole plant hemp. Hemp oil is rich in cannabinoids and omega fatty acids, offering a multitude of health benefits. Daily is the perfect option to create homeostasis, or internal balance, within the body. Some advantages include improved cognitive functioning, balanced mood and a reduction in inflammation throughout the body.
