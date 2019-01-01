 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Daily 500mg

by Gloriblends

About this product

About this product

Daily was created to support everyone on a day-to-day basis. This tincture offers an earthy, woodsy flavor and 500mg of ethanol extracted whole plant hemp. Hemp oil is rich in cannabinoids and omega fatty acids, offering a multitude of health benefits. Daily is the perfect option to create homeostasis, or internal balance, within the body. Some advantages include improved cognitive functioning, balanced mood and a reduction in inflammation throughout the body.

About this brand

Glori Blends provides the highest quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oil products available, delivered right to your door. With so many choices available, it can be difficult to decide which one is right for you, let us help. Try Glori Blends and you will see. Experience it for yourself.