About this product
This whole plant hemp salve is full of pain relieving goodness (arnica and lavender flowers, damiana and neem leaves, and tea tree oil) to support with aches, pain and inflammation.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Gloriblends
Glori Blends provides the highest quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oil products available, delivered right to your door. With so many choices available, it can be difficult to decide which one is right for you, let us help. Try Glori Blends and you will see. Experience it for yourself.