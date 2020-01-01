 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. GMO Live Resin 1g
Hybrid

GMO Live Resin 1g

by Glorious Extracts

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

GMO Zkittlez

GMO Zkittlez

A chemy cultivar from the team at Ethos Genetics, GMO Zkittlez is a cross of GMO Cookies and (Zkittlez x OG Kush). This strain offers an intense heavy high that’s perfect for late night sessions when your bed or a comfy couch is close by. Delicious diesel and candy terps will make their way into your dreams.

About this brand

Glorious Extracts Logo