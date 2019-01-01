 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Calm Glow Water CBD Tea

by Glow Water CBD Teas

$28.00MSRP

About this product

This tea blends the tension taming benefits of CBD with herbs. CALM is great for relieving stress throughout the day; a mild and refreshing combination. Blended with Spearmint, Rose, Licorice and Rooibos. Contains 5 Tea Bags / 10mg CBD BAG

About this brand

Glow Water is family of wellness herbal teas that combines the power CBD to help your water glow. With different blends to help with anxiety, sleep and fitness, each tea is hand-crafted with THC free CBD derived from 100% organic hemp.