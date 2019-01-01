About this product
This tea blends the tension taming benefits of CBD with herbs. CALM is great for relieving stress throughout the day; a mild and refreshing combination. Blended with Spearmint, Rose, Licorice and Rooibos. Contains 5 Tea Bags / 10mg CBD BAG
Glow Water CBD Teas
Glow Water is family of wellness herbal teas that combines the power CBD to help your water glow. With different blends to help with anxiety, sleep and fitness, each tea is hand-crafted with THC free CBD derived from 100% organic hemp.