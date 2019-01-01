About this product
A vibrant herbal blend infused with water soluble CBD to restore your body pre or post workout. CBDs are known to help with pain relief and aid in cellular repair. Blended with Hibiscus and Ginger, this tea helps revive the body and replenish the senses. Contains 5 Tea Bags / 10mg CBD BAG
Glow Water is family of wellness herbal teas that combines the power CBD to help your water glow. With different blends to help with anxiety, sleep and fitness, each tea is hand-crafted with THC free CBD derived from 100% organic hemp.