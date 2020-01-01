 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Glowing Buddha™️ Chili-Mango Gummies 100mg THC

Glowing Buddha™️ Chili-Mango Gummies 100mg THC

by Glowing Buddha

Write a review
Glowing Buddha Edibles Candy Glowing Buddha™️ Chili-Mango Gummies 100mg THC

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Glowing Buddha’s cannabis infused Chili-Mango gummies are gluten-free, produced in small batches, and handcrafted in Sonoma County California. Our gummies are infused with high quality Cannabis Distillate allowing for a delicious and refreshing experience without compromising on taste. 10 servings per package. Each serving contains 10mg THC. Keep out of reach of children.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Glowing Buddha Logo
Glowing Buddha is a family-owned and operated company who firmly believes that we should all have access to pure, premium cannabis products at a reasonable price, and it should be a delicious and positive experience every time. Our team of experts have worked for years to bring you products that you can trust and enjoy, perfected through sustainable manufacturing methods, food grade extraction, and a gram of passion. Okay, maybe a whole pound!