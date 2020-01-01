1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Glowing Buddha’s cannabis infused Sour Watermelon gummies are gluten-free, produced in small batches, and handcrafted in Sonoma County California. Our gummies are infused with high quality Cannabis Distillate allowing for a delicious and refreshing experience without compromising on taste. 1 serving per package. Each serving contains 10mg THC. Keep out of reach of children.
Be the first to review this product.