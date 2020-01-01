 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Conveniently bottled in a neat and sleek atomiser spray,

by Go Green Cbd Oils

Go Green Cbd Oils Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Conveniently bottled in a neat and sleek atomiser spray,

$29.99MSRP

About this product

No pesticides. No herbicides. No additives at all. Just glorious green goodness that’s completely vegan-, gluten- and GMO-free. Grown in BIO soil in strictly controlled conditions with no chemical fertilisers, growth hormones or genetically modified products. Undergoing a stringent quality control system using the latest and greatest scientific and technological techniques. All of which produces a gorgeous, golden oil that contains high levels of CBD with virtually zero THC. Meaning no highs or drowsiness. Just a safe and legal supplement that you can incorporate into your daily rituals. Simply spray twice under your tongue up to three times per day then hold in your mouth for a minute before swallowing to experience the benefits that everyone is talking about. Providing you with an alternative sense of wellbeing and a whole new way to relax.

About this brand

Go Green Cbd Oils works with Love Hemp so we only Make Pure Cbd Oil making sure you get what you should be getting, Pure Vapes - Full Spectrum - Pure Cbd.