About this product

No pesticides. No herbicides. No additives at all. Just glorious green goodness that’s completely vegan-, gluten- and GMO-free. Grown in BIO soil in strictly controlled conditions with no chemical fertilisers, growth hormones or genetically modified products. Undergoing a stringent quality control system using the latest and greatest scientific and technological techniques. All of which produces a gorgeous, golden oil that contains high levels of CBD with virtually zero THC. Meaning no highs or drowsiness. Just a safe and legal supplement that you can incorporate into your daily rituals. Simply spray twice under your tongue up to three times per day then hold in your mouth for a minute before swallowing to experience the benefits that everyone is talking about. Providing you with an alternative sense of wellbeing and a whole new way to relax.