CBD OIL FOR PETS
Bring out the best in your pet’s health with GoCBD's Pet CBD Tincture! How do we do it? Cats and dogs have endocannabinoid systems just like humans do, so they benefit from CBD in the same way. Dosing is simple. Just add a few drops of our Pet Tincture to their food, water or drop on treats. A taste they will love -- our tincture is chicken flavored!
GoCBD USA
Transparency and quality is at the heart of our production. Starting with premium hemp, we create broad spectrum CBD products that help people take control of their health while empowering their on-the-go lifestyles. We’ve seen hemp products provide a wide array of therapeutic benefits, which is why we offer a full suite of products for you to choose from – including premium flower, pre-rolled joints, tinctures, and creams – and ensure that they’re always at your fingertips. All our CBD products are lab-tested, so you can rest assured that you're getting exactly what you need.
