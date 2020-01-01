 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. GoGreen CBD Hemp Oil Gel Capsules 10mg (30 capsules)

GoGreen CBD Hemp Oil Gel Capsules 10mg (30 capsules)

by GoGreen Hemp

Write a review
GoGreen Hemp Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil GoGreen CBD Hemp Oil Gel Capsules 10mg (30 capsules)

$27.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Maximize your potential with pharmaceutical-grade GoGreen CBD Hemp Oil Gel Capsules. Our GoGreen™ CBD Hemp Oil Gel Capsules are one of our most popular products because of the convenience and effectiveness. GoGreen™ capsules are gluten free, non-GMO and made from hemp-derived CBD Oil, delivering cannabinoids and naturally occurring Vitamin E with fatty acids which support balance in your body and mind. Our gel capsules are independently verified by a 3rd party laboratory and delivers the highest quality CBD oil, at the most affordable cost on the market! GoGreen Hemp™ gel capsules are proudly produced in Colorado, U.S. using hemp extract oil with MCT fractionated coconut oil and plant-derived starches and cellulose, which are then all wrapped up in a capsule that is easily absorbed which dramatically improves bioavailability. Click Here For GoGreen Hemp Gel Capsule Test Results Medicinal Properties: Highly effective anti-anxiety. Intended For: Those that need a potent relief from anxiety and stress and much more. Gluten-free 30 Gel Capsules 10mg CBD NON-GMO

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

GoGreen Hemp Logo
GoGreen products are created with quality and affordability in mind. Our goal is to serve and educate our customers about the incredible power of CBD and its potential to revolutionize the world. At GoGreen Hemp , we are driven by the potential of helping our customers find relief and satisfaction. We aspire to educate our consumers and business owners, as well as the general public about the potential of the hemp plant, not only medicinally, but also in our society as a whole. All of GoGreen Hemp’s products come from a licensed farm registered under The Colorado State Department of Agriculture. All of our phytocannabinoid hemp rich hemp is grown in compliance under section 7606 of the 2014 Federal Farm Bill.