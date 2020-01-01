 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GoGreen Hemp CBD 10mg Gummy Bears 20ct

by GoGreen Hemp

GoGreen Hemp CBD 10mg Gummy Bears 20ct

Loaded with 200mg of CBD (10mg CBD per Bear) 20 Delicious CBD Gummy Bears In Each Pack Assorted Flavors which include pineapple, raspberry, lemon, orange, and strawberry Now you can enjoy GoGreen CBD Oil in a fun Gummy Bear Shape. Each Pack contains twenty Delicious Gummy Bears. Each Bear is infused with 10mg of our Premium CBD Hemp Oil Extracted From Organic Industrial Hemp. This is a great alternative to our oil drop and gel capsule products. It is important to note that these products are not for the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of any disease. Reasons Why You May Want To Choose Our GoGreen™ Gummies Instead: ☑ Simply put, they taste amazing – despite the fact that most CBD oil has a very distinct and to some unpleasant flavor, these GoGreen™ Gummies taste just like the real thing. ☑ It can help some get a better nights sleep– Studies have linked improper sleep patterns to anxiety disorders, depression and many other health problems. CBD is effective at helping you get a restful nights sleep. ☑ Legal in all states – well we’ve gotta say it! CBD Gummy Bears available on GoGreen Hemp are derived from industrial hemp and are completely legal in all states! They contain absolutely no THC, so there is no “psychological high”. You may feel like you’re opening a package from a Denver dispensary but no need to worry about the authorities!

GoGreen products are created with quality and affordability in mind. Our goal is to serve and educate our customers about the incredible power of CBD and its potential to revolutionize the world. At GoGreen Hemp , we are driven by the potential of helping our customers find relief and satisfaction. We aspire to educate our consumers and business owners, as well as the general public about the potential of the hemp plant, not only medicinally, but also in our society as a whole. All of GoGreen Hemp’s products come from a licensed farm registered under The Colorado State Department of Agriculture. All of our phytocannabinoid hemp rich hemp is grown in compliance under section 7606 of the 2014 Federal Farm Bill.