 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. GoGreen Hemp Melatonin Gel Capsules 25mg CBD with 1mg Melatonin

GoGreen Hemp Melatonin Gel Capsules 25mg CBD with 1mg Melatonin

by GoGreen Hemp

Write a review
GoGreen Hemp Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil GoGreen Hemp Melatonin Gel Capsules 25mg CBD with 1mg Melatonin

$64.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

GoGreen Hemp CBD Soft Gel Capsules With Melatonin are perfect for those who are looking for a better nights rest. Melatonin is known to help those who have insomnia or other sleeping disorders, combining Melatonin with CBD creates the best of both worlds in one soft gel capsule that is sure to leave you feeling more rested in the mornings . Our full spectrum pharmaceutical grade gel capsules have the highest bioavailability out of all of our products (nearly 4x higher). With 25 mg of CBD oil and 1 mg of Melatonin per soft gel, this formula is truly synergistic, leveraging multiple botanical actives through various pathways to help accomplish a better quality of sleep. Product Attributes: - High Bioavailability - 25mg of CBD per capsule - 1mg of Melatonin per capsule - Non-GMO - Pharmaceutical Grade - Manufactured in the USA - Derived from Organically Grown Hemp

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

GoGreen Hemp Logo
GoGreen products are created with quality and affordability in mind. Our goal is to serve and educate our customers about the incredible power of CBD and its potential to revolutionize the world. At GoGreen Hemp , we are driven by the potential of helping our customers find relief and satisfaction. We aspire to educate our consumers and business owners, as well as the general public about the potential of the hemp plant, not only medicinally, but also in our society as a whole. All of GoGreen Hemp’s products come from a licensed farm registered under The Colorado State Department of Agriculture. All of our phytocannabinoid hemp rich hemp is grown in compliance under section 7606 of the 2014 Federal Farm Bill.