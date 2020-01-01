CBD Lemon Cake
by CBD American Shaman
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Cbd Fruity Chew Edibles made by GoGreen Hemp are loaded with 10mg of pure CBD and made with real fruit flavors. ☑ Assorted Flavors which include orange, lemon and grape. ☑ Real Fruit Flavors ☑ Gluten-Free ☑ All Natural Coloring & Flavoring Our GoGreen Hemp Fruity Chews are made with all natural coloring and flavoring. No artificial sweeteners or coloring added for a delicious, effective natural CBD product. It is important to note that these are not meant to, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of any disease.
Be the first to review this product.