  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. GoGreen Hemp CBD Bath Bombs Lavish Lavender 40MG

GoGreen Hemp CBD Bath Bombs Lavish Lavender 40MG

by GoGreen Hemp

GoGreen Hemp Hemp CBD Bath & Body GoGreen Hemp CBD Bath Bombs Lavish Lavender 40MG

$10.99MSRP

GoGreen Hemp CBD Bath Bombs Lavish Lavender 40MG GoGreen Hemp CBD Bath Bombs Lavish Lavender are filled with 40mg of water soluble CBD powder. Our GoGreen Hemp bath bombs infuse your bath with the calming aroma of fresh lavender with our essential oil infused Lavender Bath Bomb. Packed with lavender essential oils, soothing Epsom salts, and nourishing coconut oil, this soothing bath bomb will calm and comfort from the inside out. Proven to help relieve stress and promote a good night's sleep, our lavender essential oil infused bath bomb is the perfect way to wind down after a long day. INGREDIENTS: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Coconut Oil, Fragrance, Aqua, Polysorbate 80, FD&C Colorant, Water Soluble CBD powder. DIRECTIONS: Enter your water-filled bathtub. Drop the Bath Bomb in the tub and enjoy your spa-like experience! Attributes: 5oz 40mg of active Water Soluble CBD All Natural Ingredients Made By Hand

GoGreen products are created with quality and affordability in mind. Our goal is to serve and educate our customers about the incredible power of CBD and its potential to revolutionize the world. At GoGreen Hemp , we are driven by the potential of helping our customers find relief and satisfaction. We aspire to educate our consumers and business owners, as well as the general public about the potential of the hemp plant, not only medicinally, but also in our society as a whole. All of GoGreen Hemp’s products come from a licensed farm registered under The Colorado State Department of Agriculture. All of our phytocannabinoid hemp rich hemp is grown in compliance under section 7606 of the 2014 Federal Farm Bill.