GoGreen Hemp CBD Dog & Cat Oil Drops are the solution you have been looking for! Our oil drops use an MCT (coconut oil) carrier, and are loaded with 250mg of full spectrum hemp. These oil drops can be taken orally or added to your pet's favorite food. K-9 Suggested Use: Small (under 25lbs): up to 1.5 droppers per day Medium (25-75lbs): 1.5 to 3 droppers per day Large (75lbs+): 3-6 droppers per day Feline Suggested Use: Small (under 15lbs): up to 1 dropper per day Large (15lbs+): up to 2 droppers per day GoGreen Hemp is safe and natural and will help pets to: Support the immune system Bring about a sense of calm Aid the digestive tract
