  5. GoGreen Hemp CBD Dog & Cat Oil Drops 250mg

by GoGreen Hemp

GoGreen Hemp CBD Dog & Cat Oil Drops are the solution you have been looking for! Our oil drops use an MCT (coconut oil) carrier, and are loaded with 250mg of full spectrum hemp. These oil drops can be taken orally or added to your pet's favorite food. K-9 Suggested Use: Small (under 25lbs): up to 1.5 droppers per day Medium (25-75lbs): 1.5 to 3 droppers per day Large (75lbs+): 3-6 droppers per day Feline Suggested Use: Small (under 15lbs): up to 1 dropper per day Large (15lbs+): up to 2 droppers per day GoGreen Hemp is safe and natural and will help pets to: Support the immune system Bring about a sense of calm Aid the digestive tract

GoGreen products are created with quality and affordability in mind. Our goal is to serve and educate our customers about the incredible power of CBD and its potential to revolutionize the world. At GoGreen Hemp , we are driven by the potential of helping our customers find relief and satisfaction. We aspire to educate our consumers and business owners, as well as the general public about the potential of the hemp plant, not only medicinally, but also in our society as a whole. All of GoGreen Hemp’s products come from a licensed farm registered under The Colorado State Department of Agriculture. All of our phytocannabinoid hemp rich hemp is grown in compliance under section 7606 of the 2014 Federal Farm Bill.