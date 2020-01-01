About this product
This product is perfect for those that need relief almost instantly. We HIGHLY recommend pairing these oil tinctures with a liquid of your choice, such as coffee or juice because of the potent taste. These sublingual tinctures are made with water-soluble CBD extract in a nano-emulsion form. Compared with oil-based tinctures, the nano-tinctures have many benefits, most important of which are a quicker product response times and higher bioavailability. Nano-emulsions are a finely-engineered patent-pending formula that uses optimized composition and a unique process to manufacture. The average size of our CBD oil droplet is 25 nanometers, compared with 100-5000 nanometers that is usually used by our competitors. Product Attributes: - Water Soluble - Nano-Enhanced Absorption Technology - Highly Bioavailable - 0.0% THC - 250mg per 1oz Bottle
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.