About this product
GoGreen Hemp’s veterinarian formulated soft chews for dogs provide a full spectrum hemp extract product to your K-9. Each soft chew can be used as a treat, supplement, or addition to any dog’s diet. These soft chew bites have been specially formulated to help canines with pain, inflammation, stress, anxiety, age related issues and overall health and wellness. Each container contains 30 soft chews with 2mg per soft chew. Veterinarian formulated All Natural Eco-Friendly 3rd Party Tested GMP Derived from Organic Hemp
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.