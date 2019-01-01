 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GoGreen Hemp CBD Soft Dog Chews Bites 2mg

by GoGreen Hemp

$35.99MSRP

GoGreen Hemp’s veterinarian formulated soft chews for dogs provide a full spectrum hemp extract product to your K-9. Each soft chew can be used as a treat, supplement, or addition to any dog’s diet. These soft chew bites have been specially formulated to help canines with pain, inflammation, stress, anxiety, age related issues and overall health and wellness. Each container contains 30 soft chews with 2mg per soft chew. Veterinarian formulated All Natural Eco-Friendly 3rd Party Tested GMP Derived from Organic Hemp

GoGreen products are created with quality and affordability in mind. Our goal is to serve and educate our customers about the incredible power of CBD and its potential to revolutionize the world. At GoGreen Hemp , we are driven by the potential of helping our customers find relief and satisfaction. We aspire to educate our consumers and business owners, as well as the general public about the potential of the hemp plant, not only medicinally, but also in our society as a whole. All of GoGreen Hemp’s products come from a licensed farm registered under The Colorado State Department of Agriculture. All of our phytocannabinoid hemp rich hemp is grown in compliance under section 7606 of the 2014 Federal Farm Bill.