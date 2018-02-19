 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. GoGreen Hemp™ Orange CBD Hemp Oil With Cannabinoids 500mg

GoGreen Hemp™ Orange CBD Hemp Oil With Cannabinoids 500mg

by GoGreen Hemp

$39.99MSRP

GoGreen Hemp Premium CBD Orange Oil Drops help maintain balance through the daily chaos of life with Everyday hemp extract wellness boost! We're committed to the quality and consistency of our products. To ensure they're the best on the market, we've bred our own unique strain of hemp: GoGreen Hemp™. Click here for third party test results. GoGreen™ delivers the best blend of the good stuff—cannabinoids and naturally occurring antioxidants and neuroprotectants. Enjoy hemp oil daily to maintain your health and wellness routine. Expected Release Date: 2/19/2018 Intended Use: Sublingual (Underneath your tongue) Ingredients: PCR Hemp Oil, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Orange Oil.

GoGreen products are created with quality and affordability in mind. Our goal is to serve and educate our customers about the incredible power of CBD and its potential to revolutionize the world. At GoGreen Hemp , we are driven by the potential of helping our customers find relief and satisfaction. We aspire to educate our consumers and business owners, as well as the general public about the potential of the hemp plant, not only medicinally, but also in our society as a whole. All of GoGreen Hemp’s products come from a licensed farm registered under The Colorado State Department of Agriculture. All of our phytocannabinoid hemp rich hemp is grown in compliance under section 7606 of the 2014 Federal Farm Bill.