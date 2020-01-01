Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
$79.99MSRP
Peppermint CBD Hemp Oil helps maintain balance through the daily chaos of life with Everyday hemp extract wellness boost! Our Zero-THC Phytocannabinoid Hemp Oil has absolutely no detectable levels of THC. Our hemp oils use an extraction process that uses the entire plant for a full-spectrum oil, containing all cannabinoids and terpenes naturally found in hemp. This product is designed to be used sub-lingually. We’re committed to the quality and consistency of our products. To ensure they’re the best on the market, we’ve bred our own unique strain of hemp: GoGreen™. GoGreen™ delivers the best blend of the good stuff—cannabinoids and naturally occurring antioxidants and neuroprotectants. Enjoy hemp oil daily to maintain your health and wellness routine. Medicinal Properties: Highly effective anti-anxiety. Intended For: Those that need a potent relief from anxiety and stress and much more.
