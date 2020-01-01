 Loading…

Hybrid

Jacks Dream

by Gold Coast Growers

About this strain

Jack's Dream

Jack's Dream

Jack’s Dream is a stimulating hybrid with familiar flavors and gentle effects. This common sense cross of Jack Herer and Blue Dream offers the consumer an immediate rush of energy that crests into heady euphoria that encourages laughter. The smell and taste have been described as a sweet Trainwreck, exhibiting hints of skunk, pine, and a latent berry sweetness that glides over the tastebuds. Enjoy Jack’s Dream throughout the day to improve mood and stimulate creativity.

About this brand

