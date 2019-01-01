About this product
The entire Blues genre may have never happened, had their artists got their hands on the sweet and savory “Whitaker Blues” strain instead of drinking entire liquor bottles all the time. This pure indica is from the Blueberry lineage and will envelop you in a heavy force-field of zen, tapering off to a light-hearted afterglow. Get yourself stricken with ‘dem Whitaker Blues.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Gold Coast Terpenes
Highest Quality, Precisely Blended Terpenes to Enhance your Entourage Effect. Gold Coast Terpenes was founded by an extraction specialist and a former pharmaceutical chemist who realize that there were not many quality, professional products specifically geared to the “budding industry”. We are here to bring you the most precisely blended, close-to-nature strain profiles and isolates – sourced from the finest companies around the world. 100% pure terpenes, no fillers, no cuts no additives. We use up to 35 individual terpenes in our blends making them as full spectrum as possible, and as close to nature as today’s science allows, while other companies use 5-10 rendering inferior products. Other company products we’ve tested are up to 50% filler with MCT or PG; therefore you are getting half of what you are paying for! All of our strains pass California Standards for pesticide residues. We test all terpene strains at BelCosta Laboratories.