 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Skywalker OG Tangerine Black Gold Disposable Cartridge 0.3g

Skywalker OG Tangerine Black Gold Disposable Cartridge 0.3g

by Gold Flora

Write a review
Gold Flora Concentrates Cartridges Skywalker OG Tangerine Black Gold Disposable Cartridge 0.3g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our sleek, portable, odor-free Black Gold vaporizer pen is pre-loaded with your choice of 100% pure cannabis oil, extracted via natural CO2 methods. Our small-batch concentrated Pure Amber oil is high in potency, great tasting and come in a variety of flavor profiles. Gold Flora's exclusive Black Gold disposable vape pen is an easy and elegant way to enjoy an elevated experience. ABOUT OUR OIL CO2 Extracted Pure Amber Oil 80-90% THC Available in 6 Strains ABOUT THE HARDWARE Soft Matte Black Finish & Metallic Gold Embellishments New! CCELL Technology 200mAh Battery – Lasts 12+ Months Inhale Activated Simple, Buttonless Design Glass Quartz Window – For Easy Oil Viewing! Signature LED Draw Light Disposable & Recyclable Available in 300mg

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Gold Flora Logo
GOLD FLORA IS THE NEW GOLD STANDARD FOR CANNABIS PRODUCTS OF UNSURPASSED PURITY, TASTE AND EFFECTIVENESS. WE ARE CALIFORNIA'S MOST-TRUSTED SOURCE FOR AN EXCEPTIONALLY ENJOYABLE, CONSISTENT CANNABIS EXPERIENCE.