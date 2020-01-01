About this product

Our sleek, portable, odor-free Black Gold vaporizer pen is pre-loaded with your choice of 100% pure cannabis oil, extracted via natural CO2 methods. Our small-batch concentrated Pure Amber oil is high in potency, great tasting and come in a variety of flavor profiles. Gold Flora's exclusive Black Gold disposable vape pen is an easy and elegant way to enjoy an elevated experience. ABOUT OUR OIL CO2 Extracted Pure Amber Oil 80-90% THC Available in 6 Strains ABOUT THE HARDWARE Soft Matte Black Finish & Metallic Gold Embellishments New! CCELL Technology 200mAh Battery – Lasts 12+ Months Inhale Activated Simple, Buttonless Design Glass Quartz Window – For Easy Oil Viewing! Signature LED Draw Light Disposable & Recyclable Available in 300mg