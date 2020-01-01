 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bruce Banner #3

by Gold Leaf Gardens

Gold Leaf Gardens Cannabis Flower Bruce Banner #3

About this product

Bruce Banner #3 by Gold Leaf Gardens

About this strain

Bruce Banner #3

Bruce Banner #3
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bruce Banner (probably better-known as the alter ego of comic book superhero The Incredible Hulk) is one of three phenotypes of the Bruce Banner strain that has proven to be the popular one. Effects come on quickly to provide an immediate burst of euphoria before easing into relaxation that may be good for creative pursuits. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Its plants flower in 8 to 10 weeks.

About this brand

We strive for excellence in everything we do. It is a value that begins in our living, organic gardens and permeates every aspect of our craft, down to the smallest packaging detail. Our soils are hand-crafted and infused with abundant microbial life to express the finest qualities of our cultivars. From here, no corners are cut. Plants are given extra time to bloom to their fullest potential, carefully harvested and finally cured through a slow and deliberate process of drying and aging. We grow for ourselves. Only when a flower is good enough for our own discerning tastes do we select it to wear the Gold Leaf name.