  Casper OG Pre-Roll 0.7g
Indica

Casper OG Pre-Roll 0.7g

by Gold Leaf Gardens

Casper OG

Casper OG

Casper OG

Casper OG is an indica-dominant strain with a unique history. By combining ThaDocta’s Face Off OG and ORGNKID’s Ghost OG, Casper OG (the friendliest OG you know) was brought into being from the great beyond. Known for its squat plants and nine week grow cycle, Casper OG is an ideal indoor grow. This plant delivers traditional indica effects that mellow the mind and body in small doses, but anchors the consumer to the couch with continued use. The terpene profile is rich with OG notes, including earth and delicate citrus. Enjoy Casper OG in the evening to maximize its stress-free relaxation and gradual sedation

We strive for excellence in everything we do. It is a value that begins in our living, organic gardens and permeates every aspect of our craft, down to the smallest packaging detail. Our soils are hand-crafted and infused with abundant microbial life to express the finest qualities of our cultivars. From here, no corners are cut. Plants are given extra time to bloom to their fullest potential, carefully harvested and finally cured through a slow and deliberate process of drying and aging. We grow for ourselves. Only when a flower is good enough for our own discerning tastes do we select it to wear the Gold Leaf name.