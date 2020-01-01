 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Koloa Sunrise Pre-Roll 0.7g

by Gold Leaf Gardens

Gold Leaf Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Koloa Sunrise Pre-Roll 0.7g

About this product

About this strain

Koloa Sunrise

Koloa Sunrise

From Washington’s Gold Leaf Gardens, this sativa-dominant hybrid is packed with sweet citrus and papaya aromas. With bright green buds and sweet tropical flavors, this potent strain packs a punch. Its uplifting high might take a few minutes to come on, but Koloa Sunrise will transport you to a warm beach just before golden hour.

About this brand

We strive for excellence in everything we do. It is a value that begins in our living, organic gardens and permeates every aspect of our craft, down to the smallest packaging detail. Our soils are hand-crafted and infused with abundant microbial life to express the finest qualities of our cultivars. From here, no corners are cut. Plants are given extra time to bloom to their fullest potential, carefully harvested and finally cured through a slow and deliberate process of drying and aging. We grow for ourselves. Only when a flower is good enough for our own discerning tastes do we select it to wear the Gold Leaf name.