Secret Weapon Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 gram
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
From Washington’s Gold Leaf Gardens, this sativa-dominant hybrid is packed with sweet citrus and papaya aromas. With bright green buds and sweet tropical flavors, this potent strain packs a punch. Its uplifting high might take a few minutes to come on, but Koloa Sunrise will transport you to a warm beach just before golden hour.