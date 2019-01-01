 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Custom Cannabis Packaging

by Gold Leaf Print & Packaging

Do you have an innovative product that doesn't fit the mold for standardized product packaging? Do you have an idea that's different, but needs help being executed? Or maybe you want your packaging to stand out from the rest? Regardless of the reason, our team of brand specialists and designers are here to help bring your vision of custom cannabis packaging to life. You spend time and energy caring for your crop. And, now that its ready to hit the store shelves, you want that same care put into the packaging—often it's the first interaction a customer will have with your brand. Our custom cannabis boxes are printed and assembled in the U.S. This means we can offer our clients high-quality cannabis packaging with fast turnaround times and no tariffs.

From boxes to labels, we create premium custom cannabis packaging in the U.S. with no tariffs. And, using our teams' years of expertise, combined with the latest in print technology, we print raised foil and varnish embellishments directly on your packaging or print collateral. With our exclusive asset management system, all your printing and packaging needs are as easy as Click. Order. Print.