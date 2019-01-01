 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Custom Flower Jar Box

Custom Flower Jar Box

by Gold Leaf Print & Packaging

Gold Leaf Print & Packaging Storage Flower Storage Custom Flower Jar Box

About this product

Protect your flower jars with customized cannabis packaging. These flower boxes are designed to help protect your product while attracting customers with high-quality designs. Through MGI print technology and our staff's years of experience, we can embellish your customized flower box with raised foils and varnish that help differentiate your cannabis packaging from the competitors. Our processes allow us to digitally print directly on your customized flower jar box—eliminating the need for costly dies and giving our customers an added option to print on the inside of the box. Pro Tip: Adding this outer box helps protect your flower jars from damage and theft. Additionally, with the added space, you can be sure to meet any compliance label and tamper-proofing requirements.  If you already have a design created, our brand specialists are here to help bring it to life. However, if you need help designing your packaging, don't worry, our on-staff designers are ready to help.  This product is printed in-house (in the U.S.)—allowing us to offer quick turnaround times and no tariffs.

About this brand

Gold Leaf Print & Packaging Logo
From boxes to labels, we create premium custom cannabis packaging in the U.S. with no tariffs. And, using our teams' years of expertise, combined with the latest in print technology, we print raised foil and varnish embellishments directly on your packaging or print collateral. With our exclusive asset management system, all your printing and packaging needs are as easy as Click. Order. Print.