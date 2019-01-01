 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Custom Pre-Roll Box

Custom Pre-Roll Box

by Gold Leaf Print & Packaging

Write a review
Gold Leaf Print & Packaging Storage Flower Storage Custom Pre-Roll Box
Gold Leaf Print & Packaging Storage Flower Storage Custom Pre-Roll Box

About this product

Pre-rolls are quickly becoming one of the best selling items in the cannabis industry. By eliminating the hassle of grinding, measuring, and rolling, farms offering pre-rolls give customers the luxury of convenience. To protect the joints from damage and theft, customized pre-roll boxes are the perfect way to display your brand and bring the product to market. Most commonly found in packs of four, these custom pre-roll boxes are digitally printed using our state-of-the-art MGI machine. And, when combined with our staff's years of industry expertise, we create high-quality packaging with raised foil and varnish textures that you can feel. Three? Six? Nine? Regardless of the number you're looking to hold, we can help you create a custom pre-roll box that stands out and is uniquely your brand. Visit our website (www.goldleafpackaging.com) for more information. Pro Tip: To keep pre-rolled joints secure in the box, complete your packaging with corrugated pre-roll inserts. This product is printed in-house (in the U.S.)—meaning quicker turnaround times and no tariffs. If your brand currently has a design, our brand specialists will be happy to help you bring that vision to life. However, if you need design assistance, our on-staff designers are here to help. As experts in print design, and familiar with our technology, our designers create packaging that incorporates embellishments and draws in customers' attention.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Gold Leaf Print & Packaging Logo
From boxes to labels, we create premium custom cannabis packaging in the U.S. with no tariffs. And, using our teams' years of expertise, combined with the latest in print technology, we print raised foil and varnish embellishments directly on your packaging or print collateral. With our exclusive asset management system, all your printing and packaging needs are as easy as Click. Order. Print.