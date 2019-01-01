About this product

Pre-rolls have drastically increased in popularity, to the point where they are one of the best selling items in the cannabis industry. As a brand offering a pre-roll, you give customers convenience by removing the process of grinding, measuring, and rolling. Making what once required a multi-step process, now only dependent a lighter. If your company has chosen to offer single-pack joints, generally sold in tubes, it should be customized to your brand. To do this, we offer pre-roll tube labels that can be embellished by printing raised foil or varnish directly on the label. By investing in custom cannabis packaging, you can set yourself apart from the competition and create a standard that customers can look forward to with each purchase. At Gold Leaf Packaging, we off two types of pre-roll tube labels—roll and sheet. Roll labels require a minimum order of 250 and can be applied using a machine—perfect for larger quantities. Or, for added shine, consider sheet labels. This option allows our expert team to print your pre-roll tube label using the latest in digital print technology. This powerful combination gives us the capability of incorporating raised foil and varnish on your printed pieces—adding texture you can feel. If you don't currently have a pre-roll tube design or need help executing your vision, don't worry. We have a team of expert print designers on-staff and ready to help. Familiar with our technology, our designers can create packaging that incorporates our full capabilities—adding embellishments and draw in customers' attention.