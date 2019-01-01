 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. Custom Vape Pen Box

Custom Vape Pen Box

by Gold Leaf Print & Packaging

Write a review
Gold Leaf Print & Packaging Storage Concentrate Storage Custom Vape Pen Box
Gold Leaf Print & Packaging Storage Concentrate Storage Custom Vape Pen Box

About this product

A standard item in the vape pen packaging market, this premium design was created to pull your company's product to the front and center. And, equipped with a cut-out window, this vape pen's packaging showcases the merchandise—while the front flap has room to highlight your product or company.  Pro Tip: By opting for a larger vape pen box, you can ensure all compliance label and tamper-proofing requirements are met. Additionally, the added infrastructure secures the product and helps prevent damage. If you're looking for something without a window cut out, consider our other vape pen packaging options that can be found on our website (www.goldleafpackaging.com/products). Choosing what elements should be foiled, which should be varnished, and which should remain standard printing can be tricky. If you need help differentiating your brand from the competition, our on-staff designers are here to help. As print design experts, their familiarity with the latest in print technology will help you get the most for your money.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Gold Leaf Print & Packaging Logo
From boxes to labels, we create premium custom cannabis packaging in the U.S. with no tariffs. And, using our teams' years of expertise, combined with the latest in print technology, we print raised foil and varnish embellishments directly on your packaging or print collateral. With our exclusive asset management system, all your printing and packaging needs are as easy as Click. Order. Print.