Custom Tamper-Proof Labels

by Gold Leaf Print & Packaging

About this product

In some instances, you want to consider adding a tamper-proof label to your flower jar or concentrate container. This type of label ensures that once the product inside has been sealed or placed in the jar, no altering has occurred.  Although this type of label is primarily functional, it's important that it stays consistent with your company's overall branding and the primary jar label. At Gold Leaf Packaging we offer our customers two types of labels—roll and sheet.  Roll Labels are printed in quantities (of at least 250) and can be applied by hand or using a machine. For companies looking to apply tamper-proof labels in bulk, this method is perfect. As part of this printing process, we trim away the extra sticker surrounding the design—increasing peel efficiency during the application process. Next is Sheet Labels. Sheet Labels are printed flat and can run through our MGI printer. When combined with our expertise, this technology allows us to print embellishments and textures on your tamper-proof labels. All labels are printed in-house (in the U.S.) giving us quicker turnaround times than our competitors with no tariffs.

About this brand

From boxes to labels, we create premium custom cannabis packaging in the U.S. with no tariffs. And, using our teams' years of expertise, combined with the latest in print technology, we print raised foil and varnish embellishments directly on your packaging or print collateral. With our exclusive asset management system, all your printing and packaging needs are as easy as Click. Order. Print.