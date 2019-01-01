 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Custom Vape Cartridge Tube

by Gold Leaf Print & Packaging

Gold Leaf Print & Packaging Storage Concentrate Storage Custom Vape Cartridge Tube

About this product

Cost-efficient, child-resistant, and customizable are just some of the attributes that make these vape cartridge containers the perfect choice for your business. As an alternative to blister packs, cartridge tubes can be reused to put old cartridges in that still have concentrate in them. And, since their size is tailored to this purpose, it reduces plastic waste and can later be upcycled by the customer. For additional security and to deter against theft, vape cartridge containers can be placed in a hanging vape pen box. And, with the additional space, you can ensure branding and any legal compliance is consistent with your customer's needs.  Don't forget! No cannabis packaging is complete without a compliance label. To learn more, visit our website (www.goldleafpackaging.com).

About this brand

Gold Leaf Print & Packaging Logo
From boxes to labels, we create premium custom cannabis packaging in the U.S. with no tariffs. And, using our teams' years of expertise, combined with the latest in print technology, we print raised foil and varnish embellishments directly on your packaging or print collateral. With our exclusive asset management system, all your printing and packaging needs are as easy as Click. Order. Print.