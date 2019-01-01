About this product

Cost-efficient, child-resistant, and customizable are just some of the attributes that make these vape cartridge containers the perfect choice for your business. As an alternative to blister packs, cartridge tubes can be reused to put old cartridges in that still have concentrate in them. And, since their size is tailored to this purpose, it reduces plastic waste and can later be upcycled by the customer. For additional security and to deter against theft, vape cartridge containers can be placed in a hanging vape pen box. And, with the additional space, you can ensure branding and any legal compliance is consistent with your customer's needs. Don't forget! No cannabis packaging is complete without a compliance label. To learn more, visit our website (www.goldleafpackaging.com).