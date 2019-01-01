 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Custom Wax Pack

by Gold Leaf Print & Packaging

Our Wax Pack is designed to hold various forms of concentrate products such as cannabis oil, shatter, and wax. This type of custom cannabis packaging protects hash oil and has enough space on the packaging for your branding and any legal requirements. These custom wax packs are printed by experts using the latest in print technology—giving our customers the choice of adding finishing options and embellishments. Make your custom cannabis packaging pop and print with raised foil and jet varnish embellishments. Or, for a more deluxe result, use finishing laminates like soft-touch on your wax pack to convey a sense of luxury and exclusivity for customers buying your product.  If you already have a design created, our brand specialists are happy to work with you and bring that vision to life. However, if you need help designing packaging that resonates and draws the customer in, our team of designers is ready to help.  Don't forget! Cannabis packaging isn't complete without a compliance label. Visit the legalization page on our website (www.goldleafpackaging.com/legalization-map) to learn more about your state's requirements. Our custom wax packs are printed in-house (in the U.S.). This premium cannabis packaging product requires no minimum order or tariffs. This method also gives our clients the competitive advantage of having quicker turnaround times than our competitors.

From boxes to labels, we create premium custom cannabis packaging in the U.S. with no tariffs. And, using our teams' years of expertise, combined with the latest in print technology, we print raised foil and varnish embellishments directly on your packaging or print collateral. With our exclusive asset management system, all your printing and packaging needs are as easy as Click. Order. Print.