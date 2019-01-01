 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Custom Glass Dropper Bottle

by Gold Leaf Print & Packaging

About this product

When a potential customer goes to a dispensary, ready to purchase, why should they choose your product? If they're looking at the product alone, it's the packaging that sets it apart from the others. With Gold Leaf Packaging, your packaged products are created by experts and the latest in print technology—giving you premium quality with raised foil and varnished embellishments. Designed specifically for dropper bottles/ tinctures, there are two types of labels to consider when printing: roll and sheet. To learn more, visit our website (www.goldleafpackaging.com)! Our labels are printed in-house (in the U.S.) giving us quicker turnaround times than our competitors with no tariffs.

About this brand

From boxes to labels, we create premium custom cannabis packaging in the U.S. with no tariffs. And, using our teams' years of expertise, combined with the latest in print technology, we print raised foil and varnish embellishments directly on your packaging or print collateral. With our exclusive asset management system, all your printing and packaging needs are as easy as Click. Order. Print.