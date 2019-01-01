About this product

When a potential customer goes to a dispensary, ready to purchase, why should they choose your product? If they're looking at the product alone, it's the packaging that sets it apart from the others. With Gold Leaf Packaging, your packaged products are created by experts and the latest in print technology—giving you premium quality with raised foil and varnished embellishments. Designed specifically for dropper bottles/ tinctures, there are two types of labels to consider when printing: roll and sheet. To learn more, visit our website (www.goldleafpackaging.com)! Our labels are printed in-house (in the U.S.) giving us quicker turnaround times than our competitors with no tariffs.