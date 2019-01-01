 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Custom Mylar Flower Bag

Custom Mylar Flower Bag

by Gold Leaf Print & Packaging

Write a review
Gold Leaf Print & Packaging Storage Flower Storage Custom Mylar Flower Bag

About this product

Mylar bags, also known as barrier bags, are a popular choice for custom cannabis packaging due to their cost efficient nature. So to make your product stand out from the competition, Mylar bag labels are key in promoting your product. When customizing Mylar bags, there are three options. Leveraging our expertise and print technology, we can add embellishments such as varnish, overprint, and embossing to sheet labels, to make them shine. Applied by hand, these mylar bag labels can be designed and printed the same size as the mylar bag to give it a full-color look. The second option is to print roll labels. With a minimum order quantity of 250, this method can apply mylar bag labels via a machine. Lastly, the third printing option is to use a full-color design that will be printed directly on the packaging. Please note: currently, this service requires our brand specialists to partner with specialty vendors outside Gold Leaf Packaging.* If you don't have a Mylar bag label created, don't worry. Gold Leaf Packaging has designers, in-house, that are experts in print design and knowledgeable about our capabilities—ensuring our technology is being fully leveraged to elevate your brand.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Gold Leaf Print & Packaging Logo
From boxes to labels, we create premium custom cannabis packaging in the U.S. with no tariffs. And, using our teams' years of expertise, combined with the latest in print technology, we print raised foil and varnish embellishments directly on your packaging or print collateral. With our exclusive asset management system, all your printing and packaging needs are as easy as Click. Order. Print.