About this product

Mylar bags, also known as barrier bags, are a popular choice for custom cannabis packaging due to their cost efficient nature. So to make your product stand out from the competition, Mylar bag labels are key in promoting your product. When customizing Mylar bags, there are three options. Leveraging our expertise and print technology, we can add embellishments such as varnish, overprint, and embossing to sheet labels, to make them shine. Applied by hand, these mylar bag labels can be designed and printed the same size as the mylar bag to give it a full-color look. The second option is to print roll labels. With a minimum order quantity of 250, this method can apply mylar bag labels via a machine. Lastly, the third printing option is to use a full-color design that will be printed directly on the packaging. Please note: currently, this service requires our brand specialists to partner with specialty vendors outside Gold Leaf Packaging.* If you don't have a Mylar bag label created, don't worry. Gold Leaf Packaging has designers, in-house, that are experts in print design and knowledgeable about our capabilities—ensuring our technology is being fully leveraged to elevate your brand.