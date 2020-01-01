Grape Dreams Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Also known as OKC, this strain was produced by breeding a Wedding Cake x Jilly Bean cross with a Sour Tangie x Roze Zkittlez x OG Eddy Lepp cross. With long calyxes, buds look like hands reaching for the sun and are just asking to be broken up for a delicious bowl or joint. Consumers can expect a rich, complicated terpene profile including notes of sharp orange, citrus, gas, sour candy, dried grapes, and even earthy sandalwood.