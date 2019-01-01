About this product

This Disposable Vape contains .4 ml of Solventless Rosin vape oil that was made from Premium Gorilla Glue #4 Flowers, and it has an added Super Lemon Haze profile. The terpenes were steam-extracted from the highest quality Super Lemon Haze plant material. GG4, developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with GG4. Super Lemon Haze is a hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze. The zesty lemon flavour is both tart and sweet. People report feeling happy, energetic, uplifted, and creative. FRAGRANCE: Lemon, citrus and earthy EFFECTS: Happy, uplifting, creative, soaring and energetic