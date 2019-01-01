 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Gorilla Haze

by Gold Star Rosin

$40.00MSRP

About this product

This Disposable Vape contains .4 ml of Solventless Rosin vape oil that was made from Premium Gorilla Glue #4 Flowers, and it has an added Super Lemon Haze profile. The terpenes were steam-extracted from the highest quality Super Lemon Haze plant material. GG4, developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with GG4. Super Lemon Haze is a hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze. The zesty lemon flavour is both tart and sweet. People report feeling happy, energetic, uplifted, and creative. FRAGRANCE: Lemon, citrus and earthy EFFECTS: Happy, uplifting, creative, soaring and energetic

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

Gold Star Rosin is Canadian company whose only focus is making the best Rosin and Rosin derived products in the world - period.