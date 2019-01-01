 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Rock Star Master Kush Premium Flower Rosin

Rock Star Master Kush Premium Flower Rosin

by Gold Star Rosin

$30.00MSRP

About this product

This RockStar Master Kush flower rosin was made with the highest quality pesticide free RockStar Master Kush flowers; the flowers were grown by Paradise Valley Craft Growers (Paradise Valley B.C.). Rockstar Master Kush folds together veteran strains Master Kush, Sensi Star, and Afghani into one potent indica. With a pungently sweet and earthy aroma, Rockstar Master Kush melts away sleeplessness and tension, and may also be an effective treatment for neurological disorders. FRAGRANCE: Sweet, earthy, and pine EFFECT: Relaxed, euphoric, sleep and hungry Total THC: 61% - Total CBD: .10% Each package contains 0.5 Grams

About this strain

Rockstar Master Kush

Rockstar Master Kush folds together veteran strains Master Kush, Sensi Star, and Afghani into one potent indica. With a pungently sweet and earthy aroma, Rockstar Master Kush melts away sleeplessness and tension, and may also be an effective treatment for neurological disorders.

About this brand

Gold Star Rosin is Canadian company whose only focus is making the best Rosin and Rosin derived products in the world - period.