About this product
This RockStar Master Kush flower rosin was made with the highest quality pesticide free RockStar Master Kush flowers; the flowers were grown by Paradise Valley Craft Growers (Paradise Valley B.C.). Rockstar Master Kush folds together veteran strains Master Kush, Sensi Star, and Afghani into one potent indica. With a pungently sweet and earthy aroma, Rockstar Master Kush melts away sleeplessness and tension, and may also be an effective treatment for neurological disorders. FRAGRANCE: Sweet, earthy, and pine EFFECT: Relaxed, euphoric, sleep and hungry Total THC: 61% - Total CBD: .10% Each package contains 0.5 Grams
About this strain
Rockstar Master Kush
