 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. 750mg Vape Cartridges

750mg Vape Cartridges

by Golden Barn

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Golden Barn Vaping Vape Pens 750mg Vape Cartridges
Golden Barn Vaping Vape Pens 750mg Vape Cartridges

About this product

The Golden Barn 750mg vape cartridges is strain specific CO2 extracted cannabis oil blended with our CO2 extracted distillate. This creates a unique potent and flavorful vape experience.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Indica2828

Golden barn thc vape pens.....BEST INVENTION SINCE SLICED BREAD! Golden barns THC vape cartridges are the truth. Very discreet, take it just about anywhere and you can medicate just about anywhere on the go. Golden barns 750 mg hybrid THC oil and also the indica or what I use in are both amazing screens I use the hybrid mainly during the day and then that use the indigo later on in the day and Into the Night. Works especially well if you have children what you don't want to know that you medicate so the pain is a very discreet way to keep it from children. I think you very much I hope you guys can make the different strains more readily available... I absolutely love my golden Barn vape pen for THC.

About this brand

Golden Barn Logo
At Golden Barn we specialize in non-volatile CO2 extractions creating pure, clean, raw cannabis concentrates. We consume the products we create and exceptional quality is our focus since 2013.