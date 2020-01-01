Apricot Jelly Kief 0.5g
by Liberty
0.5 grams
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
PREMIUM GRADE CONCENTRATES DEFINED BY A DIFFERENCE YOU CAN SEE, TASTE & FEEL, GOLDEN GOO IS HOME TO OUR MOST FLAVORFUL CONCENTRATES AND WAXES. EXPERIMENTAL IN NATURE, THESE SMALL BATCH DABBABLES ALLOW US TO OFFER A WIDE VARIETY OF LIMITED EDITION STRAINS IN BRITTLE, SHATTER & SUGAR WAXES, AS WELL AS OUR SIGNATURE SMOOTH DABTELLA WAX.
Be the first to review this product.