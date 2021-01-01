 Loading…

Hybrid

Crunch Berries

by Golden Leaf Wellness

Golden Leaf Wellness Cannabis Flower Crunch Berries

About this product

About this strain

Crunch Berries
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.

