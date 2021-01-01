Hybrid
Crunch Berries
by Golden Leaf WellnessWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Golden Leaf Wellness
About this strain
Crunch Berries
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.