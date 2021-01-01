 Loading…

Hybrid

Rainbow

by Golden Leaf Wellness

Golden Leaf Wellness Cannabis Flower Rainbow

Rainbow

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Rainbow, also known as "Rainbow Kush" and "Rainbow Bud," is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Dancehall with Blueberry. The result is a compact, fast flowering strain with little side-branching. Growers who grow Rainbow say it does very well when grown in the “sea-of-green” style. Rainbow presents a wide array of colors towards the end of flowering, hence the moniker. With a spicy-sweet fruity flavor, Rainbow gives consumers a pleasant, creative high and pain relief without a heavy body sensation. Some say this strain tastes just like a tropical Starburst candy. Rainbow is believed to be 50% indica and 50% sativa.

