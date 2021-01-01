 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. The Doctor
Indica

The Doctor

by Golden Leaf Wellness

Write a review
Golden Leaf Wellness Cannabis Flower The Doctor

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Golden Leaf Wellness Logo

About this strain

The Doctor

The Doctor
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Linalool
  3. Limonene

Bred by Green House Seeds, The Doctor is an indica-dominant strain designed to treat a myriad of unpleasant symptoms such as pain, nausea, appetite loss, and insomnia. Its name also comes in tribute to the motorcycle racer Valentino Rossi, also called “The Doctor.” Heavy sedating effects act fast, leaving you feeling pacified and calm. Earthy flavors soured by skunky, fruity notes arrive on the inhale, making their exit with the taste of hashy spice. Great White Shark, Super Skunk, and an unnamed South Indian parent lend The Doctor its genetic blueprint.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review