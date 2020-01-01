 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Omnipotent Botanical Oil 1 oz - 180 mg CBD

Omnipotent Botanical Oil 1 oz - 180 mg CBD

by Golden Light Botanicals

Write a review
Golden Light Botanicals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Omnipotent Botanical Oil 1 oz - 180 mg CBD

$40.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

An all-purpose topical anti-inflammatory and pain-relief oil made with organic ingredients. The base of this organic salve is virgin coconut oil, raw cacao butter and a delightful array of anti-inflammatory essential oils. Use for arthritis, on sunburns, after tattooing, on bug bites, for itching, bruising or sore muscles. Our oil can be put on the jaw for clenching from TMJ or on the temples and occipital for headaches. Helpful for rashes and psoriasis. Legal anywhere in the US. All our products are third-party lab tested at Analytical 360 in Seattle, WA.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Golden Light Botanicals Logo
Lovingly hand-crafted products made with organic CBD oil in Seattle, WA.