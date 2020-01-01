 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Peppermint Cacao Infused Chocolate Bar with 50 mg CBD

Peppermint Cacao Infused Chocolate Bar with 50 mg CBD

by Golden Light Botanicals

Write a review
Golden Light Botanicals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Peppermint Cacao Infused Chocolate Bar with 50 mg CBD

$13.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Peppermint Cacao Infused Chocolate Bar is raw, vegan, sugar & soy free and contains 50 mg of organic CBD. Raw chocolate is an unrivaled source of magnesium and antioxidants. It contains a wide array of minerals, essential fatty acids and “bliss chemicals” (such as anandamide and phenethylamine) that work synergistically with Cannabidiol (CBD) to enhance its effects. This artisan bar is sweetened only by extremely low glycemic, naturally-sourced sweeteners which will not spike blood sugar but will satiate one’s desire for something delicious and sweet. Our raw wild cacao couples beautifully with organic peppermint essential oil to impart a strong and decadent flavor, delightfully balancing any flavors of “earthy” cannabis. The dosage, 50 mg, is a more than sufficient daily dose for most people. The bar can be eaten as a whole, or over the course of 1-2 days as desired. This product is heat sensitive and best kept at room temperature (not in the fridge). Legal anywhere in the US. All our products are third-party lab tested at Analytical 360 in Seattle, WA.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Golden Light Botanicals Logo
Lovingly hand-crafted products made with organic CBD oil in Seattle, WA.