Golden Ticket Pre-Roll 1g

by Golden Tree Productions (GTP)

About this product

About this strain

Golden Ticket

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Golden Ticket from Archive Seeds Bank is a 50/50 hybrid strain that gives you special access to euphoria’s top floor. Combining genetics from Golden Goat and Face Off OG, Golden Ticket balances full-body relaxation with invigorating cerebral qualities. Its aroma is an enticing mix of tangy lemon, sweet lime, and sour skunk. Keep in mind, Golden Ticket may also refer to a phenotypic variation of Chernobyl, a hybrid from TGA Seeds.

About this brand

